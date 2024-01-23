The controversial tennis move that could convince Kyrgios to play longer

Nick Kyrgios' plan is coming true, and it could keep him in tennis longer and make him a whole lot richer.
The 28-year-old injury-riddled former world No.13 is on an indefinite break from tennis as he recovers from his latest setback, a wrist ligament issue that forced him to miss this month's Australian Open.
But while plotting his comeback, there's been some major developments in the world of tennis that have some pundits concerned the sport's biggest stars are "vulnerable" to a LIV Golf-like, lucrative takeover.
Last week Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal announced his move to become an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, which drew criticism from past and present players, and prompted greater fears of "sportswashing" in the game.
It follows more investment in tennis from Saudi Arabia where the gulf nation are set to host the men's Next Gen ATP Tour Finals for 21-and-under players in Jeddah until 2027, and there have been negotiations with the women's tour to hold the WTA Finals in the country too.
Further reports suggest Saudi Arabia are looking at hosting a Masters 1000 tournament two weeks before next year's Australian Open, which could lure top players from competing in the grand slam's lead-up events Down Under.
Tennis great John McEnroe said on the weekend that it was "inevitable" tennis would follow LIV Golf, where top players joined the PGA Tour's (then) rival new golf league funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund for exorbitant amounts of money.
The controversy led to fierce debates about Saudi Arabia's involvement in sport, only for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to eventually announce a proposed merger late last year, which is still in final negotiations.
Sports Illustrated columnist and experienced sports executive Andrew Brandt wrote in his newsletter that "the Saudis 'bought golf' and tennis is another vulnerable sport" and that "the Nadal ambassadorship is a step in that direction".
"Nadal will not be playing for any Saudi-backed tour, but, like Lionel Messi, he will probably receive tens of millions to simply associate his brand with the country," he wrote.
"Is this sportswashing? Of course it is, but the scrutiny that Saudi Arabia receives for its human rights record is no deterrent to famous athletes when these massive sums are involved."
Like golfers, tennis players are self-employed and many of the world's biggest names have already played in exhibition events in Saudi Arabia, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Canberra's own Nick Kyrgios.
The Australian famously played in the end of season Diriyah Cup in Saudi Arabia in December 2022 over representing his country in the Davis Cup in Malaga, boasting about receiving "six figures" in an appearance fee for one match - that he lost - in a near-empty arena.
"You know I gotta get the bag," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
And in June last year upon reports the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund were in talks with the ATP Tour, Kyrgios rejoiced in an all-capitals post with moneybag emojis: "Finally, they see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up."
Then in December Kyrgios said he aims to have one to two years playing top tennis on tour, then he would look at extending his career if there are "some more leagues that are offering some nice money".
Even though he's already earned nearly $18 million in prize money alone from his tennis career since turning pro in 2013, Kyrgios has made his intentions clear to earn as much as possible before he retires.
So while Kyrgios commentates for Eurosport gushing about Djokovic, musing about Alcaraz copying his sleeveless shirts, and how he inspired Andrey Rublev's tongue-wagging celebration after defeating Alex de Minaur, he is most likely licking his lips at what's brewing in tennis.
