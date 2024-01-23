The rising persecution of Christians worldwide should concern us all

It does not matter if you have faith or not; the latest global index revealing the extent of persecution and discrimination against Christians worldwide is something that should concern us all.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The World Watch List 2024 reveals that one in seven Christians worldwide face high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith. That ratio jumps to two in five in Asia.
The number of Christians across the world who are suffering persecution and discrimination because of their faith has now risen 365 million, up 5 million on last year's index.
Open Doors' World Watch List 2024 is bleak to read.
It shows a seven-fold increase in attacks on Christian churches, schools, and hospitals in the last year. Attacks on Christians rose almost 370 per cent last year, and the numbers of Christians beaten or threatened increased from more than 29,000 to almost 43,000.
In many countries, and increasingly, there is simply no safe place for Christians today.
A key reason for the increase in the attacks on Christians is the rise of autocratic regimes, as well as the rise of Islamic extremism.
In essence, Christians are increasingly being attacked due to the decline in liberal democracy.
This does not mean the persecution of Christians is more important than anyone else who is persecuted for their faith, whatever that faith may be. It simply means our focus is on Christians who are persecuted and discriminated against.
We are all worse off when freedom of religion is curtailed - especially when it is systematic, widespread, and violent.
This year more than half the world's population - 4 billion people - will cast their vote in elections. Some will be free and fair; the reality is, many will be far from free or fair.
The elections will be held at a time when liberal democratic models are under sustained attack from authoritarians and dictators such as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin and Islamist extremists across Africa and other parts of the globe.
Australia must not be blind to the persecution of Christians across the world. In many cases, it is a canary in the coalmine for the health of democratic freedoms.
There have been debates in Australia recently about religious freedoms and the need to enshrine the rights of Christians in law. But what the World Watch List 2024 shows is that the real threat to Christians is beyond our shores.
In Australia, we must do all we can to support those overseas who are being persecuted for their faith.
Our government must raise the persecution of Christians in countries where this violence exists, and seek urgent action to be taken to stop it.
This is especially the case when these attacks occur in countries where Australia has a close relationship as well as strong trading ties.
For example, in India, the persecution of Christians has spiked alarmingly in the lead-up to elections this year. There was a nine-fold increase in the number of Indian Christians killed, with the number of deaths rising from 17 last year to 160 in 2023.
In May 2023, Indian Christians were being beaten and their homes and churches were set alight by extremists in Manipur, while the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, visited Australia to meet with Australian leaders.
Figures also show that churches in India (2228 attacked) and China (estimated 10,000 closed) were the most vulnerable to being closed or destroyed. These two countries make up nearly 83 per cent of attack or closure incidents on churches in all countries on the 2024 list.
Australians concerned about the persecution of Christians overseas should raise this with the local federal MP to highlight how important it is to them.
Open Doors calls on all governments to provide protection from violent aggressors and ensure justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators. We ask governments to make these priorities in foreign policy and diplomatic engagement.
If you pray, pray for those who are persecuted. As Christians, we believe prayer is powerful. We constantly hear stories from people who suffer persecution and who share their testament to the power of prayer.
The persecution of Christians is an issue that should concern us all. It is an issue that no Australian should ignore, and it is an issue that should be much more prominent in our nation's approach to foreign policy.
When someone is persecuted for their faith, when freedom of religion is trampled, we all suffer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.