The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The librarian whose Australia Day honour pairs nicely with his knighthood

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It goes nicely with my Spanish knighthood," Colin Steele said upon being congratulated on his Member of the Order of Australia this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.