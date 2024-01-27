The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Exquisite and enthralling murder mystery gripping till the end

By Jane Freebury
January 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anatomy of a Fall

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.