National Folk Festival releases line-up for 2024 in Canberra

The National Folk Festival has released its line-up for this year's event - which is in only eight weeks.
The festival is on the Easter long weekend from March 28 to April 1 at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
Folk Festival managing director Heidi Pritchard said there would be about 200 performers across the five days.
"It's five days in a perfect world," she said. "Everybody is going to be there and I can't wait."
Seven-time ARIA award winning singer-songwriter and pianist David Bridie is among the artists who will be performing, as is country music queen and multiple Golden Guitar winner Felicity Urquhart. Bungendore's own Shortis and Simpson are also performing.
Ms Pritchard said she had some acts she was looking forward to seeing, including Tasmanian performer Hairyman, variously described as singing poet, balladeer or convict punk.
"He's old-school, spoken-word music in the traditional colonial style and I can't wait to see him," she said.
Ms Pritchard said she was also looking forward to seeing American singer-songwriter John Craigie at the festival, with his folk balladeer vibe.
"Not many people know him but they will remember seeing him for the first time at the festival," she said.
Another act that was on her dance card was the Gay Charmers Old-Time Band, which was a guaranteed good time.
"They are a beautiful, traditional act which everyone gets up and dances to," Ms Pritchard said.
"So when I get tired and overwhelmed, I'm going to go and dance to the Gay Charmers Old-Time Band."
Also at the festival would be the local Wiradjuri Echoes, sharing Aboriginal culture through dance, art ands stories.
Ms Pritchard said the festival was putting on lots of opportunities for young people and children to participate in dance, singing and art and the food this year would be "slow, local and amazing".
She said, with the ACT government, the festival had also focused on making the site accessible to all.
"Every centimetre of that festival will be accessible and if it's not, I want someone to tell me," she said.
Tickets are available at folkfestival.org.au
