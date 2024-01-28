'I'm not sure what happened': penalty, red card drama haunt United

Canberra United's A-League finals chances are fading fast after it suffered another tough defeat on Sunday.
Wellington Phoenix overcame a 66th-minute red card against goalkeeper Rylee Foster to beat United 2-0 in New Zealand and stay in the top six, as Canberra remained dead last on the ladder.
While trailing Wellington by two goals, United were awarded a penalty for Foster's elbow to the gut of Sofia Christopherson, but Chilean substitute Maria Rojas had her shot stunningly saved by back-up goalkeeper Brianna Edwards, crushing hopes of a late comeback.
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich confirmed after the game Rojas was not their regular penalty-taker.
"I'm not sure what happened in that situation," the coach said.
"It's one where the players make a decision in that moment. She's not our preferred penalty-taker, but we can't blame a player for missing a penalty - that happens. We didn't capitalise on the 20 minutes of them having just 10 women."
Canberra trailed 1-0 at half-time, but would consider themselves lucky Wellington had an earlier score disallowed after a foul on United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.
Canberra had its chances to strike but Wellington's Mariana Speckmaier got the breakthrough right before half-time.
Phoenix continued that momentum, Speckmaier scoring her brace early in the second half off a corner. She nearly sealed a hat-trick seconds later if not for a goal-line clearance by defender Sasha Grove.
Though on the back foot after Foster was sent-off, Wellington bravely held on to end a four-game losing streak.
Popovich acknowledged "there's a reality" the path ahead to reach the finals was getting more difficult for United, however, the team planned to keep fighting for a ladder climb while hoping other results go their way.
"We wanted to play this month undefeated," the coach said.
"The loss to Victory last week in the last kick of the game, and the loss against Wellington, we needed those to be a real finals candidate.
"But, there's still 30 points up for grabs ... you've got to have hope."
WELLINGTON PHOENIX 2 (Mariana Speckmaier 43m, 52m) bt CANBERRA UNITED 0 on Sunday at Jerry Collins Stadium.
