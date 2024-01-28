'Their biggest issue': Lee hits out at ACT's cost of living

The ACT's opposition has hit out at the cost-of-living difficulties in Canberra after recent data showed the capital was the most expensive place to live in the country.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said the cost of living was the biggest issue being raised with her and pointed to charity organisations reporting increased demand.
"When I am out speaking with members of the community many are raising the current cost-of-living crisis as their biggest issue, highlighting how little support they are receiving from the local Labor-Greens government," she said.
"Community groups and charity organisations in the ACT have spoken about the increase in Canberrans accessing their services, especially those on low incomes."
Ms Lee has based her criticism on data from the online crowd-sourced database, Numbeo. According to the database Canberra is the most expensive city in Australia for living costs and is the 21st most expensive city in the world.
The site, which relies on users inputting data about their cities, measures living costs such as housing prices, groceries, meals, utility bills and transport costs.
"Canberrans continue to pay some of the highest rents in the country and are also slugged more than other states and territories when it comes to care registration, sporting registration and we know how much rates and government charges have increased under Andrew Barr," Ms Lee said.
"Add to this the significant increases in interest rates, groceries, petrol and utilities it is little wonder so many are struggling with cost of living, including in a city like Canberra."
READ MORE:
A Legislative Assembly inquiry into cost-of-living pressures in the ACT, held last year, recommended expanding access to free dental services, a boost to bulk-billing general practitioners, a $250,000-a-year funding boost for Legal Aid and tougher rules to crack down on problem gambling.
The select committee which conducted the inquiry also recommended public housing capacity be expanded across Canberra to give more people the opportunity to access safe, long-term accommodation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.