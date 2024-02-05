Developer submits $141 million Northbourne Avenue proposal

A developer's plan to add more than 400 new apartments to Northbourne Avenue will face its next test, as the proposal goes to the ACT planning authority for approval.
Amalgamated Property Group has submitted a development application for a $141 million residential development in Turner.
The 16,303-square-metre block, bordered by Forbes and Greenway streets, previously housed part of the government-owned Northbourne Flats, which were demolished in 2018.
The developer paid $59.3 million for the site at auction in 2022.
Amalgamated Property Group is seeking approval to construct four buildings, of up to nine storeys, above three levels of basement car parking with 529 spaces.
A total 418 apartments would be included in the development. Almost half are to be one-bedroom apartments, with the remaining a mix of two- and three-bedroom options.
Communal spaces have been included in the plans such as an open courtyard, a concierge, gym, terrace and pool. New driveway access from Forbes Street is also proposed.
The application seeks approval for 13 trees to be removed, however, 30 existing trees are to be retained and 110 new trees would be planted as part of the development.
The developer sought community feedback on the plans in mid-2023 as part of the application process. Fifteen people attended the consultation session and discussed issues including tree removal, building height, setbacks and privacy.
Initially dubbed Turner Place, the development caught the attention of a resident on the opposite side of town last year.
The Yarralumla resident wrote to the ACT government opposing the name Turner Place, concerned it would be confused with a street in their own suburb of the same name.
In August 2023, a representative of Amalgamated Property Group confirmed Turner Place was a temporary name from the Suburban Land Agency's marketing of the block and would be changed.
The plans were also presented to the National Capital Design Review Panel in late 2022.
The panel was supportive of the mix of unit types but remained "concerned about inadequate solar amenity" for some units where the minimum three hours of solar access had not been achieved.
In response, the developer confirmed 80 per cent of the apartments (334 units) would achieve "reasonable solar access" in accordance with the relevant criteria.
"This performance is consistent with levels of solar performance achieved for multi-unit residential development along the Northbourne Avenue Corridor which across several developments has demonstrated less than 60 per cent of apartments achieving [three] hours of direct sunlight to living rooms and private open spaces on the winter solstice," the group wrote.
The developer also noted 4 per cent of apartments (about 16 units) would receive no solar access between 9am and 3pm during winter solstice, which complied with the requirements.
The application states sustainability measures within the development would include rooftop solar panels and water-sensitive urban design strategies.
Soft landscaping, including rooftop gardens, has been included to improve energy efficiency, while the buildings have been designed to maximise solar access and natural ventilation to reduce energy consumption, the application states.
Amalgamated Property Group did not wish to comment on the application when contacted by The Canberra Times.
Public feedback on the development application closes on February 23.
