Getaway driver's 'biggest mistake' in Stockton grandmother's execution

By Anna Falkenmire
February 8 2024 - 12:16pm
Stacey Klimovitch was shot in the chest with a shotgun when she answered her front door in Queen Street, Stockton, in June 2021.
THE GETAWAY driver after the shocking execution of Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch has told her family through tears that he made the biggest mistake of his life that night.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

