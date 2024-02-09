How everyone can help improve appalling ACT Indigenous prison rates

My experience of those at the Aboriginal Legal Service is overwhelmingly one of utter commitment against sometimes impossible odds. They regularly have to deal with up to a dozen matters in a variety of morning lists - seeking bail for various defendants, many of whom may be running up against legislative presumptions against bail and who have no work or place to live or anything positive to put as part of their applications, and also having to take instructions and give advice on substantive, serious charges. It's no easy task. Not only are they thoughtful and caring, they are lawyers of the first order, too.