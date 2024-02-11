The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Sort this out': Pocock says ACT domestic violence support fails survivors

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 12 2024 - 6:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Pocock has urged federal and ACT Labor to sort out potentially "disastrous" domestic violence support in the territory, while the ACT Domestic Violence Crisis Service is urging all ACT parties, in this election year, to make a stand on ending gender-based violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.