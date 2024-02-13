Missing something of the zing of old, Fonda memories

Invented in 1943, this Tex-Mex staple has as many variations as people who prepare it. Fonda's take was not one of the better ones. The guacamole, for instance, lacked the flavour depth that takes it from mashed up avocado to a supreme condiment. It tasted how it feels to expect another step at the top of a flight when there isn't one there; one's foot comes down on nothing with a jolt. It is unsettling and a let down. The menu claims the dish contains jalapenos but evidently they were of a variety with mild to non-existent zing.