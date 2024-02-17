The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Who were the first anatomists?

By Rod Taylor
February 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You could say the first anatomist was anybody who peered inside a corpse, but our question is more about the people who recorded what they learned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.