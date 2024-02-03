How do vines climb?

Vines are an example of how evolution is the great problem solver, ever finding ways to be more efficient.
In the case of vines, that means avoiding the expense of building its own trunk by using other plants to do the job instead.
Vines are a diverse group that evolved multiple times the ability to climb.
An 18.5-million-year-old fossil soapberry vine from the Miocene epoch in Panama is the oldest known example of a climbing woody vine. That makes them relatively recent in geological history.
They have a few tricks that allow them to twist, grow and climb. They use twining, tendrils, hooking and adhesives.
Cucumbers, squash and peas use tendrils to climb. Their skinny, wiry structures reach out into the air until they touch something they can curl around.
The tendrils on peas are actually modified leaves that emerge from a leaf node.
Plants such as clematis have twining leaves that are much like tendrils. The young leaves of these plants are able to twist around any slender thing they can grab onto.
Twining stems wrap around thicker objects such as a branch or pole. Curiously, they wind clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on the species.
Some of these vines such as wisteria can grow big enough to pull down your porch.
MORE ASK FUZZY:
Then there are vines like bougainvillaea and rambling roses that are more scramblers. They have long flexible stems but are unable to climb on their own.
Some have thorns that help them grip neighbouring plants.
The nastier vines are aptly named because you don't want to tangle with them. The lawyer vine and the barbwire "wait-a-while" vines are endemic to Australia.
They have prickly climbing stems that can be up to eight metres long with coiled tendrils up to 20 centimetres long.
Perhaps the most interesting climbers are those such as the Japanese Creeper, also known as the Grape Ivy or Boston Ivy that glue themselves to their supports.
These climb using short tendrils with adhesive pads at the tips. They're a hardy, attractive plant that produce an array of glorious soft greens, yellows and burgundy during autumn.
The downside? If you don't watch them you they might smother your house and you'll end up as a Sleeping Beauty.
But then after all that work trimming them back, you can climb onto a chair and relax with a glass of wine. Which, of course, is made from a the fruit of a vine.
