'Very important for every player': Young halves part of Raiders pre-season trial shoot-out

It's not only a halves shoot-out, there's shoot-outs right across the Canberra Raiders park.
Of course, the one of most interest was that between Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange, who will go head-to-head for the Raiders No.6 jersey in their first pre-season trial.
The pair have spent the pre-season looking to establish themselves as Jack Wighton's replacement at five-eighth come round one.
They'll have both trials to make the No.6 jersey their own, starting with partnering each other in the halves against the Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval on Saturday.
Whoever performs the best could then get first crack at partnering Raiders vice-captain and No.7 Jamal Fogarty in the final trial against the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval the following weekend.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart named Weekes at five-eighth and Strange at halfback on Tuesday, with Fogarty rested.
The pair have trained in the halves together during the pre-season, when Fogarty had a hamstring niggle.
Stuart's also named 18-year-old Chevy Stewart at fullback with Xavier Savage on the wing.
The No.1 jersey's also up for grabs, with both Stewart and Savage contenders to wear it come round one against the Newcastle Knights.
Stuart also has Jordan Rapana, Sebastian Kris and Albert Hopoate as custodian options - although Kris is suspended for round one and likely to play centre when he returns.
All three hookers were named in the 25-man squad to face the Eels, with Zac Woolford not only starting at dummy half, but also captaining the side in Elliott Whitehead's absence.
Tom Starling was named at 14, with Danny Levi part of an extended bench.
Albert Hopoate and James Schiller have been touted as the likely options to partner Matt Timoko in the centres when the season proper kicks off.
Both get a chance to stake their claim as starting centres against the Eels.
Stuart's named a strong group of middle forwards, with Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo and Ata Mariota to start against Parramatta.
They'll all be pressing their claims to be part of a pack alongside Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine against the Knights at Newcastle on March 7.
"This trial match is very important for every player," Stuart said.
"And there's an opportunity for good performances for players to push their chances for game one, which is what the second trial will be doing.
"This also gives a lot of younger players the opportunity to show us how far they're away from first grade."
Savage could be playing for a spot in the wing, having spent the past few seasons at fullback.
Both he and Nic Cotric were named on the wing, while Rapana, Hopoate and Schiller were other options for the edge.
"If [Savage] comes out and plays well it's a really good opportunity for him," Stuart said.
"He's been doing a lot of practice there and he gets a crack at it."
Stuart's rested his senior players from the opening trial and will see how everyone performs against the Eels before deciding on his team for the second week of the pre-season challenge.
Stuart could bring in Papali'i, Fogarty, Rapana, Whitehead, Hudson Young, Kris, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking and Morgan Smithies, as well as the four Raiders who were in NRL All Stars camp.
"I'll make that decision next week," he said.
"I just want to see how a number of individuals perform this week and that will help me decide on who I play the week after and for how long I play them.
"There's a number of guys I'm looking at in regards to the trials and there's guys I know that I'm already going to select for round one."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange from: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.