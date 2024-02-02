'I wanted to tell Sticky I didn't want to': The Raiders' reluctant vice-captain

Jamal Fogarty admits he didn't want to be vice-captain - he saw Elliott Whitehead as the Canberra Raiders captain and that was that.
But he's come around to see his position at halfback makes him a natural option to the lead the team whenever Whitehead's not on the field.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has gone with co-captains for the past five seasons, but announced on Friday he will go back to Whitehead as the sole skipper for the 2024 NRL campaign following the retirement of former captain Jarrod Croker.
As a forward, Whitehead might not play 80 minutes every week - especially given he's set to retire at the end of the year - meaning the Green Machine might need someone to lead the side when he's off the field.
Fogarty's a natural fit as one of the senior members of what's shaping as an otherwise young backline whose job as halfback means he's in charge of guiding the Raiders around the field.
He's also likely to play 80 minutes every week.
The 30-year-old and Jordan Rapana (34) were the only backs in Canberra's top-30 squad older than 25.
Fogarty co-captained the Gold Coast Titans, alongside Kevin Proctor, in his last season with the club before moving to Canberra.
He had a niggling hamstring injury during the pre-season, but he's back to full fitness and said he was raring to go for the Raiders' trials.
"To be honest it was probably something I wanted to tell 'Sticky' I didn't want to do," Fogarty said.
"In my eyes [Whitehead's] my captain and us as senior players are there to support him and back him up.
"I'll definitely be more vocal within our team structure - that's the halfback's job.
"If you're not going to talk then I don't know why you're trying to play in that position.
"Sticky's always telling me I need to talk more and I probably think I talk a little bit too much, but that's what he wants his halves to do - take a bit of control.
"Being that senior half now I've got to be a little bit more dominant and show my experience there."
While it will officially be Whitehead's first season as sole captain, he's effectively done it before when Croker struggled with injuries in his final few seasons in the NRL.
He's part of an experienced forward pack that has plenty of leadership from the likes of props Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i - although both of those will spend time on the bench due to their roles as middle forwards.
Star second-rower Hudson Young's also seen as an emerging leader.
Whitehead felt he'd play limited minutes this season, but he'd do whatever was needed for the team.
"I've tried to lead by my actions. I'm not the biggest talker, but I've had to step up in that role and air my voice a little bit more," Whitehead said.
"I've really enjoyed it and hopefully we get a good season under our belt this year and we can push for that premiership that would top my career off."
