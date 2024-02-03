'I knew it was going to be a long shot': Raiders star opens up on NRL All Star decision

Sebastian Kris always thought counting the NRL All Stars game towards his suspension was a "long shot".
It's why he instantly moved on and switched his focus to being ready for the Canberra Raiders' pre-season trials and then round two.
He'll be aiming to run out in the centres against the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on March 16.
Kris is currently serving a five-match ban for a dangerous tackle, but was able to count New Zealand's successful Pacific Championships campaign for three of those.
He thought the fact he hadn't played in an All Stars game would count against his request to use it for the final game of his suspension.
"I knew it was going to be a long shot, considering I haven't played in that yet," Kris told The Canberra Times at the Raiders members signing day on Saturday.
"I didn't want to think about it too much and when I heard I was declined I didn't want to hold onto it.
"I can't do anything about it, just focus on getting my body ready for round two."
Kris has spent some of the pre-season training at fullback, but most of it in the centres where he's been working on skills that would help his versatility.
"It's good, I like being back there [in the centres]. I've just been focusing on my little skills like catch-pass, footwork - stuff that I could apply to any position in case I'm needed anywhere," he said.
The New Zealand international felt there were a couple of contenders to slot in the centres alongside Matt Timoko.
He said James Schiller or Albert Hopoate were the favourites to play on the left edge against the Newcastle Knights on March 7, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart trying different wing-centre pairings out.
"I'm not too sure, Stick's been trying a few different combinations out there," he said.
"There's quite a few different combinations for centre and wing.
"I think that the front runners would be James Schiller and Albert Hopoate.
"They're both having a good pre-season and both fighting for not only that role, but any role in the backline.
"It's good to have that competition and making everyone work for their spot."
It's the theme of the Raiders' pre-season, where there's a number of positions up for grabs to take on the Knights.
Corey Hursburgh, who was in Queensland State of Origin camp over the weekend, will miss the opening two rounds of the NRL season so Stuart needs to decide on a lock.
There's also battles to play hooker, for spots on the bench - and of course, the crucial roles of five-eighth and fullback.
"I think it's a huge strength having players that can fit into other positions - so that you're not so restrictive on who you can pick," Kris said.
