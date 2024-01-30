The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wighton gets the all-star treatment ahead of Kris and Waerea-Hargreaves

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 30 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Wighton's status as one of the faces of the NRL All Stars has allowed him to use the game to serve part of his suspension - but Seb Kris and a Sydney Roosters enforcer have missed out on the same all-star treatment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.