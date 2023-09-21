In a massive boost for the Canberra Raiders, young gun Sebastian Kris could be available for round one.
Similar to Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Kris was set to be named in the New Zealand Pacific Championships squad before he copped a mammoth five-game suspension for a spear tackle in the final round.
That meant if the Kiwis make the final of the end-of-season championships in Australia and New Zealand then Kris could have three games wiped off his ban.
The Kiwis play Tests against Australia and Samoa in the tournament, which starts in October, with the top two teams to face off in a decider.
Given his heritage, Kris could also represent either the Indigenous and Maori sides in the NRL All Star's game, which meant another game could come off his suspension.
He's already missed the Raiders' elimination final against Newcastle meaning he could be free to suit up for the Green Machine come round one.
That would be a massive boost for the Raiders after Kris showed his versatility by slotting in at fullback for most of the 2023 season, before impressing when he returned to the centres towards the end of the campaign.
The Sydney Roosters were hoping to have Waerea-Hargreaves also available for their season opener - which will be part of the inaugural Las Vegas double header along with South Sydney, Manly and Brisbane.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Waerea-Hargreaves copped a seven-game ban for two incidents in the Roosters' round-26 clash against the Wests Tigers.
He's already served three of those games and he could lose another two or three depending on how the Kiwis go in the Pacific Championships.
Like Kris, the 34-year-old's also eligible for the Maori All Stars, which could see him free to play in Las Vegas.
It's up to NRL judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew to make the final call on when the pair can return.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have also started talks with emerging lock Hohepa Puru to extend his contract until 2025 after his promising NRL debut at lock in the final round of the season.
He also played in Canberra's elimination final against Newcastle, but was knocked out after just three minutes.
It's part of the Raiders' push to lock in their youth, having also opened talks with prop Ata Mariota on an extension, while they've locked in both Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young until the end of 2027.
