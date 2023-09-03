The Canberra Raiders not only lost a home semi-final, but they've probably lost Sebastian Kris for the rest of the season as well.
Kris was sent off for a horror tackle on Cronulla winger Sione Katoa that could earn him a hefty suspension from the match review committee.
It came in the 60th minute with the game in the balance, Cronulla then clicking into gear to run out 24-6 winners at Shark Park on Sunday.
The Raiders finished the regular season eighth on the NRL ladder, meaning they'll travel to Newcastle to play the Knights on Sunday.
Cronulla will host the Sydney Roosters at Shark Park on Saturday night.
The Green Machine will be low on troops, Kris' likely loss on top of Josh Papali'i (biceps), Corey Horsburgh (suspension) and Corey Harawira-Naera (illness).
Kris' absence could earn a recall for Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker, who was a late exclusion from the Raiders side.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also has Albert Hopoate, Xavier Savage and James Schiller as options.
It was the usual energetic start from Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana, involved in everything - whether it was running the ball or covering in defence, like his try-saver on Sharks winger Jesse Ramien after he'd got on the end of a Nicho Hynes kick.
And he was on the end of a Jamal Fogarty high ball to open the scoring for the visitors.
It was Rapana's 100th try for the Green Machine in his 200th NRL game.
Ramien had already scored before Rapana's intervention - off the back of a good Cronulla captain's challenge.
They overturned a Raiders' attacking scrum to earn a stripping penalty, which they turned into a Ramien try.
The game then became a massive arm-wrestle, with both teams going set for set for the rest of the first half - which ended 6-4 in the Raiders' favour.
Raiders halfback Fogarty unleashed some big bombs and the Green Machine threatened the Sharks' line, but couldn't crack it.
Rapana almost scored his second, after gathering another Fogarty kick, but lost the ball in the put down.
Canberra hooker Zac Woolford also went close, but Cronulla rake Blayke Brailey just got his foot to the ball before his counterpart could.
But it was the Sharks who broke the stalemate, Hynes turning the ball back inside for Cronulla forward Jack Williams to slice through the Raiders' middle to put the home side in front.
The Raiders then found themselves completely up against it when Kris was sent off - moments later the Sharks were in again when five-eighth Braydon Trindall took advantage of a Rapana error to score.
Cronulla used its numerical advantage to perfection and simply went around the 12-man Raiders for Ronaldo Mulitalo to score.
Katoa got in on the act, beating Jack Wighton one-on-one, to seal the win.
AT A GLANCE
CRONULLA SHARKS 24 (Jesse Ramien, Jack Williams, Braydon Trindall, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Sione Katoa tries; Trindall 2 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 6 (Jordan Rapana try; Jamal Fogarty goal) at Shark Park. Referee: Grant Atkins. Crowd: 12,750.
