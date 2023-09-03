The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders lose home final and Sebastian Kris through horror tackle

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Sebastian Kris could get a big suspension for a dangerous tackle that led to his send off. Picture Getty Images
Raiders winger Sebastian Kris could get a big suspension for a dangerous tackle that led to his send off. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders not only lost a home semi-final, but they've probably lost Sebastian Kris for the rest of the season as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.