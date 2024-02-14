The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'I take this to heart': Decline in trust of Canberra's health bosses

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff trust in bosses within Canberra's public health system has declined, with the latest culture survey results showing only one-third of staff consider there is "high trust" in the executive team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.