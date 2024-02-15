The Canberra Times
Moving police out of Civic an example of misplaced priorities

By Letters to the Editor
February 16 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT government's slothful approach to building an urgently-needed new Civic police station speaks volumes about its twisted priorities ("Station's poor state can't wait, say police", February 15).

