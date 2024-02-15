Moving police out of Civic an example of misplaced priorities

The ACT government's slothful approach to building an urgently-needed new Civic police station speaks volumes about its twisted priorities ("Station's poor state can't wait, say police", February 15).
While the Labor-Greens cabal fritters hundreds of millions on a little-used tram to nowhere, the basic need of Canberra's citizens and our growing number of visitors for a safe city centre is flagrantly ignored.
While general duties staff are shifted to Barton - largely free of crime, the last time I was there - the parlous state of their neglected city HQ is attended to at the pace of an arthritic snail.
Funding pet projects and political indulgences is no substitute for ensuring our city is safe and our hard-working police officers are housed in a modern, safe and usable facility.
OK, so Barnaby stuffed up and made a fool of himself. What I cannot comprehend is all those Canberrans who witnessed, recorded, shared, etc-ed the event - and apparently did not offer any assistance. Who walked past without asking, "Are you OK?" This is wilfull neglect of another human being!
In the past, Canberrans stopped and asked the magic question when finding me horizontal (usually after tripping or a bike fall). And, when in pain after a fall, I do roll about and let the curses fly. Would today's Canberrans be considerate and check my OK-ness? I'm not sure ... which is a sad statement about us Canberrans. Visitors, beware!
Congratulations to Miriam for making the wise choice and listening to the eternal voice of conscience and seeking out the actual owner of the $5000 she found.
The article ("Hidden bag of cash", February 15) was a beautiful encapsulation of the type of choices we are all called to make in faith - i.e. not knowing the outcome - but with a guarantee of deep-seated peace of mind. The benefits for the recipient were essential for her health.
As the Nobel prize that was recently awarded for a definitive determination that all reality is non-local, i.e. eternal, have no doubt there is no substitute for following the formless voice of conscience, for individuals like Miriam and society more broadly, as opposed to materialistic reductionism.
Even if it comes at a material cost, what does it profit a man if he wins the whole world and loses his eternal soul(sic). Congratulations again Miriam and I hope I myself will be as astute and strong as you in the future.
Quite a feat for Amanda Vanstone to warn that "Many of us are regrettably quick to criticise without necessarily having all the facts" (February 15), in the course of a lengthy column about a TV series she admits she hasn't watched.
Good opinion piece by Amanda Vanstone (February 15), apolitical for change. It reminded me of the aphorism "Beware of hubris, in yourself as well as in others". All 'would-be leaders' should place a copy of that where they cannot help but see it every day. I wish I had.
Here is my wish list for the attention of candidates who intend to oppose the current ACT government at the next elections. Start developing the town of Kowen with release of blocks to first home buyers at the cost of development. The regulations should permit portable homes as the first stage of building on a block.
Stop the light rail development. Increase car occupancy through the development T2 lanes and discounted parking fees. Increase funding for palliative care to deepen and expand its medical and social availability.
Why, oh why, do the voters of New England keep re-electing Barnaby Joyce? He pontificated about the sanctity of marriage during the same sex marriage debate, when he was really having a clandestine love affair with one of his staff. He made the disastrous pork-barrel move of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to his hometown of Armidale, which resulted in an enormous loss of corporate knowledge and arguably led to the "private urination matter". And now lying drunk on the street with the excuse that alcohol and his meds don't like each other? Please, please voters of New England, think carefully at the next federal election.
When doing my regular walks around Lake Tuggeranong I am increasingly finding a lack of warning from cyclists when overtaking. Often I don't know they are there until they actually pass, no warning having been given, potentially causing a dangerous situation for both the cyclist and myself. But a recent incident left me gobsmacked. As a young male rider went past without any prior warning of his presence, he called out "my bell doesn't work"!
Ian Hubbard (Letters, February 15) provides a strong argument for rezoning house blocks from single occupancy to dual occupancy. He says that rezoning large blocks increases the land value by 20 per cent. A block that is worth $1 million as a single occupancy would be worth $1.2 million as a dual occupancy. The land cost per dwelling would fall from $1 million to $600,000.
I am writing to express my strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the article ("Unavoidable terrorism hits home", February 13), which made malicious and groundless accusations on China's rule of law and policies.
As for Yang Jun's case, China is a country under the rule of law. The court's ruling has indicated clearly that Yang Jun is guilty of espionage, and espionage is a serious violation of the law in all the countries around the world, Australia included.
The court heard the trial in strict accordance with the law and ensured that Yang Jun fully exercised his procedural rights. The court respected and ensured the Australian side's consular rights, including the right to consular visits and notifications, and arranged for the Australian side to sit in on the sentencing. We urge relevant people to respect the facts and truly respect the spirit of the rule of law.
With regard to trade disputes between our two countries, China and Australia are important economic and trade partners with bilateral trade in goods of approximately USD $229.2 billion in 2023. Our close cooperation has benefited the two peoples greatly. In such a huge trade volume, it is more than natural that we have some disputes and problems. Actually, Australia has initiated over 100 anti-dumping and anti-subsidiary investigations against China, while China only initiated only four against Australia. Since last year, the two sides have conducted active consultations on their respective economic and trade concerns and achieved remarkable results. We believe that we can settle the remaining trade disputes.
The bilateral ties are back on the right track thanks to the concerted efforts of both sides. Although we will have disagreements on the way ahead, we have to communicate in the spirit of mutual respect and on the basis of good will. Name-calling and baseless accusation should have no place. It is our sincere hope that The Canberra Times can play a constructive role in this regard.
Ditch the dogleg - if only, Gail Allen (Letters, February 14). Regrettably some bright spark has decided we need to slow every other through passenger down by doing a dogleg through Barton. Travel time is one of the long-term patronage killers but Steel and co have not worked that one out yet.
One can only hope that, due the failed $1.227b (before subsidies) business case and a host of other reasons, stage 2A is stopped dead in its tracks in favour of more readily available, patronage-friendly, cheaper, more efficient alternatives that can go to Tuggeranong and Lanyon and other locales in the territory. The question Mr Steel needs to ask, if the trip takes longer using the light rail, how will patronage improve if the journey is longer? It won't and neither will fare box revenue, either.
According to the Reuters news agency, the Israeli army has killed some 28,000 people in Gaza since the beginning of October 2023. That number of deaths would put paid to more than the population of Weston Creek, one-third of the population of Tuggeranong, nearly half the population of Queanbeyan, and more than the population of either Yass or Goulburn. Thank goodness we're on the right side!
Beyond satire and beyond stupid ("Barnaby's hit job - on himself", canberratimes.com.au February 12), from a man with health issues and a very young family. Hardly a role model for anyone or any front bench. The Nationals' main function seems to be continuing to ensure that the federal opposition's well-recognised 'women problem' remains entrenched and is probably beyond repair.
Imagine the furore if it were a prominent ALP or Greens member of parliament who was filmed lying on their back late at night in the street.
Yes, Jack Kershaw, the site proposed by you for the new stadium (Letters, February 13) is indeed located in a beautiful riparian, lake and mountain setting. That is exactly why so many "southerners", such as I, are strongly opposed to any such proposal.
Fonics can be phun, but the reel issu is that expeerienced teechers are not being paid enuff, and have to work long ours. They are leeving in droves. Making teecher qualifications eesier to get and paying them more for the first few yeers, will not increese the profishiency in reeding or rithmetic, and will cost more.
The Nemesis show on the ABC really confirms the quote "with friends like these who needs enemies". Although Abbott chose not to appear, sensibly, I am sure he would have had similar views. There were a number of interviewees and scenes, including Scott's rugby tackle that would have been further enhanced with Benny Hill music.
It "slipped his mind"? It slipped his mind that he had taken on 27 other ministerial portfolios in addition to his own as prime minister, so that, in case we were facing a catastrophe or disaster, and the relevant minister was somehow unable to carry out his duties, the multi-minister would step in and save us all. Just as well that scenario never eventuated, because he had forgotten that he was the responsible person, so there would be nobody to save us all.
I note the discussion about the fact that sleep apnoea equipment is not sexy. It is important to remember that it is to be worn during sleep, not when you are courting your wife.
'All men are equal', as the saying goes. They are indeed, equal in their ability to either offend or otherwise publicly disgrace themselves when alcohol, testosterone or illicit substances are involved. Be it politician, sportsman, celebrity, television personality, they are also all equal in their stupidity in failing to realise that we are watching, filming, shaking our heads in embarrassment. Wake up gentlemen and emulate your female counterparts who know the meaning of professional, gracious and socially acceptable behaviour.
