Moving police out of Civic an example of misplaced priorities

Why, oh why, do the voters of New England keep re-electing Barnaby Joyce? He pontificated about the sanctity of marriage during the same sex marriage debate, when he was really having a clandestine love affair with one of his staff. He made the disastrous pork-barrel move of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to his hometown of Armidale, which resulted in an enormous loss of corporate knowledge and arguably led to the "private urination matter". And now lying drunk on the street with the excuse that alcohol and his meds don't like each other? Please, please voters of New England, think carefully at the next federal election.

