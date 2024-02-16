The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australia cannot turn a blind eye to the atrocities in Gaza

By Letters to the Editor
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
The Australian government has a blind spot in relation to Gaza. There is quote, "the standard you walk past is the standard you accept". Our government is failing in not demanding a ceasefire now, our government is accepting the status quo re the horrendous situation in Gaza.

