Australia cannot turn a blind eye to the atrocities in Gaza

It is clear that much of the mainstream Australian media are trying to set some sort of "balance" on what is happening in Gaza and elsewhere in Israel-Palestine. This "balance" seems to entail equal air or newsprint time to both sides. But this does not seen fair when the number of Palestinians being killed or displaced since at least 1947 and in the current Gazan crisis far outnumbers that of Israelis. So any claims of balance by the media are largely bogus.