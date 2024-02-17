Storm warning causes A-League chaos as players forced off for almost an hour

Players sought refuge in the change rooms, some fans ducked for cover, and even the commentators might be asking to be paid overtime.
The scene was getting darker by the second when a nearby storm forced play to stop during an A-League Women's game at McKellar Park on Saturday.
Nearby lightning and thunder forced Canberra United and Sydney FC players to leave the field in the 14th minute - even while the sun was still shining from behind the grandstand, with a storm closing in on the Belconnen venue.
Play stopped for about 47 minutes before resuming at 6.03pm - and while the players waited in the change rooms for almost the entire time, the storm never swept through McKellar Park.
In the house on a chaotic evening was new Capital Football chief executive Samantha Farrow, who wants clarity on Canberra's hopes of entering the A-League Men's competition next October.
Capital Football holds the licence to Canberra United - but the landscape will change significantly should the Australian Professional Leagues find investors for a men's team, with the women's side to come under the same umbrella as the ALM team.
However concerns are mounting about the time it is taking to strike a deal with investors, with the delay already starting to impact Canberra United's players and staff amid calls for certainty.
Drawn out talks have left some tipping the men's competition's expansion into Canberra will be put on ice for a year, with the side potentially joining the league ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Officials will need to move quickly if Canberra is to join in time for next season, given the competition newcomers would be well behind the eight ball in the player transfer market by the time the new team is up and running.
"I know there's absolutely conversations happening in the background around all of the A-League bid and bringing a men's team in, which would be amazing for the region," Farrow said on SEN's Saturdays in the Capital.
"Capital Football will always support the A-League, it's been a big part of our history with the girls and how well they're travelling. It's just a 'watch this space' at the moment and hopefully I'll have some more information when they're ready to release it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.