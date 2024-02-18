The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Barr to promote Canberra tourism in trip to India and Singapore

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 19 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is travelling to India this week to promote Canberra as a tourist and study destination and to push for international flights to the territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.