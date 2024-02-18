Barr to promote Canberra tourism in trip to India and Singapore

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is travelling to India this week to promote Canberra as a tourist and study destination and to push for international flights to the territory.
He will travel with a range of officials, including representatives from the capital's universities, the Canberra Convention Bureau, Tourism Australia and Cricket ACT.
The delegation will also visit Singapore as part of the $30,000 trip.
"Promoting the ACT across a range of sectors including tourism, aviation, education, sustainability and transport will be the focus of an ACT trade delegation to Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore," Mr Barr said in a statement.
India has become the second largest inbound market for Canberra over recent years, there were 20,000 visitors from the country in the year to September 2023, and Mr Barr will be in the country for four days to encourage even more tourism.
He will also focusing on promoting Canberra to students with University of Canberra interim vice-chancellor Lucy Johnson and representatives from the Australian National University, the Australian Catholic University and Canberra Institute of Technology to also join.
A push for direct international flights to Canberra from both countries will be a key focus of the trip.
Mr Barr will meet with Air India representatives to discuss establishing direct flights in the coming years.
There will also be a meeting with Singapore Airlines. Representatives from Canberra Airport will join this meeting.
Singapore Airlines used to fly to Canberra but suspended the direct flights during the COVID pandemic.
Mr Barr said for flights between Canberra and Singapore to resume the territory needed to have more international visitors from key markets, including India.
"A key element to restore direct flights between Singapore and Canberra will be growth in three large source markets: India, China and Europe," he said.
"Visit Canberra is working closely with Tourism Australia and industry partners to achieve this."
Mr Barr said in December international tourist numbers would need to reach more than 200,000 a year before more flights are likely to return to the territory.
Canberra is set to have direct flights from Bali beginning in June. There are also direct flights between Canberra and Nadi, Fiji.
Mr Barr will be in India for four days and in Singapore for two-and-a-half days.
