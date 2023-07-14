It will soon be easier for Canberrans to enjoy paradise holidays without expensive and timely Sydney detours.
Canberra Airport and Fiji Airways will provide direct Canberra to Nadi flights three times a week from October 1.
The service will launch twice a week from July 21, with flights taking off on Tuesdays and Fridays.
From October, they will also be available on Sundays.
The decision comes as Canberrans have expressed keen interest in the flights, with Canberra Airport overwhelmed with demand, managing director Stephen Byron said.
"The strong forward bookings for flights to Fiji is a clear indicator of the demand for international travel from Canberra," he said.
Flights are not only easy, but cheap, Fiji Airways said. Return value fares from Canberra to Nadi start from $539.
Fiji Airways also provides direct flights from Fiji to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Vancouver, making a North American getaway even easier for ACT residents.
The demand for these new flights is testament to the popularity of the island nation, as well as the connections to long-haul destinations, Fiji Airways' chief executive Andre Viljoen said.
"We look forward to welcoming more and more Canberra residents on board, where they will experience the renowned warmth and hospitality that Fiji Airways is known for," he said.
"Fiji Airways [offers] the only direct service connecting Canberra to Nadi. Passengers can expect a world-class travel experience onboard Fiji Airways, with warm Fijian hospitality, exceptional service and award-winning cuisine."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
