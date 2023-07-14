The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

More Fiji Airways direct international flights between Canberra and Nadi

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonaisali Island Resort, Fiji. Picture by ACM
Sonaisali Island Resort, Fiji. Picture by ACM

It will soon be easier for Canberrans to enjoy paradise holidays without expensive and timely Sydney detours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.