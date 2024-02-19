Driver crashes near Batemans Bay after fleeing from highway patrol

A 30-year-old driver who allegedly sped away from NSW Highway Patrol in Batemans Bay on Sunday night and then lost control of his car and slammed into a roadside barrier on the Princes Highway will face court on Monday.
Police patrolling on Beach Road, in Batemans Bay, first detected a Toyota hatchback speeding around 10pm on Sunday night.
The Highway Patrol car then drove after the offender and found the hatchback nearby in Glenella Road.
But the Toyota driver allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, travelling along Glenella Road, south onto the Princes Highway.
Police say the vehicle reached speeds of 115kmh in an 80kmh zone.
A short time later, the driver failed to negotiate a bend and the hatchback struck a metal barrier on the eastern side of the Princes Highway, about 800 metres south of Lattas Point Road, before sliding down the road and hitting the concrete dividing barrier.
The driver of the crashed car allegedly tried to flee the scene but was arrested.
He was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with several offences related to failing to stop for police, driving recklessly and hindering police in the execution of their duty.
