The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

There is no single perfect way to teach literacy to children

By Letters to the Editor
February 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schools have tried many different ways to teach reading and writing over the years. Picture by Marina Neill
Schools have tried many different ways to teach reading and writing over the years. Picture by Marina Neill

Within the media storm about teaching reading, John McIntyre (Letters, February 18) represents a calm and sensible voice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.