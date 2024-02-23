The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 1860s inn that came all the way from America in a flat pack - really!

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
February 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The journey up from the far South Coast to the Monaro and Snowies is torturous enough today. Most of us tackle Brown Mountain or Mt Darragh, so long as there aren't any landslides. The more adventurous attempt Tantawangalo Mountain Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.