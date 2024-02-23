The 1860s inn that came all the way from America in a flat pack - really!

Earlier in the week, regular contributor to these pages, Penleigh Boyd of Reid, captured this photo of "Zeus over Canberra". If you can't see him - his head is tilted back and he's looking left. I don't know about you, but I get the feeling the sky and thunder god from Greek mythology has had more than a firm grip over our fair city this summer. I've lost count of the number of times I've peered out the window to see lightning bolts on the horizon.