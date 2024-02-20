'He's an idiot': Locals, visitors defend capital after Premier's diss

Canberrans and visitors alike have spoken out in defence of the nation's capital, listing some of their favourite spots after the Queensland Premier took a dig at the city this week.
Museums, galleries and the hipster homeland of Braddon made the list of sites locals believe could swing Steven Miles' opinion of the capital.
Mr Miles called Canberra an "awful place" after talk of relocating the Australian Institute of Sport from its current home in Bruce to Queensland was shut down.
Some voiced their disappointment over the "Canberra bashing" but others seemed convinced Mr Miles just hasn't seen everything the city had to offer.
The ACT's Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury suggested a trip to clubbing institution Mooseheads.
"It's a fine institution. It might help him to loosen up," Mr Rattenbury told the ABC on Tuesday.
Locals chimed in with their own recommendations of must see places in Canberra on Tuesday.
New Acton resident Roger Smith said Braddon, the parliamentary triangle, galleries and museums were among favourites.
"I take my visitors there very frequently, around the galleries and museums, but we're a bit older, maybe younger people aren't sort of switched on to that sort of thing," the 83 year old said.
"Whenever I have visitors who come and we want to go somewhere to eat, we're going to go to Braddon, Dickson ... restaurants."
But he voiced some frustration over the lack of investment in Canberra's infrastructure and services.
"I just find it not as clean, not as well cared for, the grass is done only occasionally," he said.
"I think that is a terrible decision to spend so much money on the tram when the health system in Canberra, the education system, the housing system in Canberra, all of those things are really at the bottom of the list in terms of Australian states and territories and it shouldn't be that way.
"We're the national capital, we should be looking after the city a bit better."
For Civic resident Ian Mallett, a good climate, nice people and plenty of things to do made Canberra the place to be. The 77 year old has lived on and off in Canberra for 45 years.
"I think [Steven Miles] is totally wrong but we're trying to keep it a secret so that we're not overwhelmed," he said.
"Our favourite occupation is a walk around the lake. It's just relaxing, nice people ... good exercise without going over the top."
Amaroo resident Jo Denton said Canberra had plenty on offer, including the upcoming fireworks show Skyfire, the recent drone show and Questacon.
"I think [Miles] really needs to come and live in Canberra just to see what it has to offer before he should make any comments at all," she said.
It wasn't just Canberrans praising the capital.
Abdulrahman Aldhabbah was visiting from Saudi Arabia and enjoying the quiet that the capital offered.
"It's a city to work and ... relax," the 25 year old said.
"There's many places you can go to hike. I like it ... and when I get old, it's one of the cities I'd like to move [to]."
Goulburn resident Gemma Avery said she travelled to Canberra for the eatery Dumpling House.
"One of the best places to eat," she said.
"My son loves to come down. And then we ride the scooters around town and we go and get ice cream. I've never had an issue with [Canberra]. I think it's beautiful. It's always been tidy.
"[Steven Miles] is an idiot."
