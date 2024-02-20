'It's personal': Davey reveals surgery has ongoing effect on speech

Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey says she underwent surgery on her throat in 2019 for a medical condition which has impacted her speech, as she issued a plea to be "judged on the content of what I do, and not on how I enunciate".
Senator Davey admitted to drinking two glasses of red wine last week before a late night Senate estimates appearance, after footage of her stumbling over her words was circulated online. She told Sky News, "I don't think I was drunk".
But in an interview with 2BS Bathurst on Tuesday, Senator Davey said she experiences coughing and slurring of her words, after an abscess in her throat erupted in 2019, requiring emergency surgery.
"I had an abscess behind the tonsils that had completely erupted and gone through my facial muscles and tissue in my throat muscles and, I had to have two lots of emergency surgery," Senator Davey said.
"I had full-blown sepsis, and I was in the hospital for 11 days and kind of lost count of the amount of antibiotic transfusions I had.
"And they did say at the time, they asked me what, what my job was and, and I was in campaign mode at the time, I said I wanted to be a politician.
"And they warned me that it will impact my speech."
The NSW senator said she has been "very conscious" of her speech ever since, adding that when she's "tired or if I've had a glass of wine, or if I'm stressed my throat catches".
This can lead to coughing fits or slurring her words, she said.
"It's something that I've never talked about because I've always thought it's personal.
"But I also didn't think that the way I delivered what I was saying mattered, it was more important what I was saying."
Senator Davey also said she takes her job "very seriously".
"I know that my job needs to be taken very seriously, and I do take it very seriously and that's why I ask to be judged on the content of what I do, and not on how I enunciate."
Both the Nationals leader David Littleproud and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have backed Senator Davey after she admitted to drinking before the hearing.
The controversy erupted shortly after former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was filmed lying on a Braddon street late at night on the phone, later admitting he had mixed alcohol and prescription medication.
