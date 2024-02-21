Testing continues as watchdog narrows down contaminated mulch sites

Two businesses that bought mulch confirmed to have been contaminated with asbestos did not distribute the product to customers, the ACT's work health and safety watchdog has confirmed.
Casey Projects and Terra Mater Group (formerly Eifer Earth) have not distributed or supplied any potentially contaminated mulch.
"All businesses who purchased the potentially contaminated mulch have been cooperative and have been actively assisting WorkSafe ACT to address this risk to public safety and health," the watchdog said in a statement.
"WorkSafe ACT understands these local businesses simply happened to purchase potentially contaminated mulch during 1 March 2023 and 19 February 2024."
ACT Work Health and Safety Commissioner Jacqueline Agius thanked businesses for co-operating with WorkSafe ACT and said a number had already begun work on remediation plans.
"Thank you to everyone who has already contacted WorkSafe ACT seeking information about mulch they have purchased in the last 12 months. Our inspectors will be in touch with you to confirm next steps," Ms Agius said in a statement.
Testing is continuing on mulch at known sites across the ACT, WorkSafe ACT said.
Bonded asbestos was confirmed in a stockpile of mulch at Stonehenge Beltana, which had been sold between March 1, 2023 and February 19.
The mulch at Stonehenge Beltana was sampled for laboratory asbestos testing on Monday, after the territory government confirmed the mulch had come into the ACT from a Sydney business linked to multiple contaminated sites in NSW.
Other businesses which purchased the mulch from Stonehenge Beltana named by WorkSafe ACT were:
WorkSafe ACT on Wednesday defended releasing information about the businesses, saying it had been necessary to prevent a serious risk to public health or safety.
"The most efficient way to raise awareness of the risk was to publicise the names of potential suppliers," the watchdog said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.