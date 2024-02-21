The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Ditch expensive light rail and push for trackless trams: advocates

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 22 2024 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An expensive and inflexible extension to Canberra's light rail network should be abandoned in favour of improved bus services and a possible "trackless tram", a new discussion paper written by community advocates has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.