ACT government needs to extend scope of proposed VAD laws

The ICJ has not yet made a final ruling on genocide in that case, but it made a clear ruling (15 to two) in relation to Palestinians, that Israel must stop "(a) killing members of the group; (b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and (d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group... The court further considers that Israel must ensure with immediate effect that its military forces do not commit any of the above-described acts".