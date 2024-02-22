Building minister tells dodgy builders: watch out, we're coming

The ACT's building minister has warned dodgy builders to watch out because the territory government is coming for them with tougher licensing.
Rebecca Vassarotti is also announcing work has begun on a future trades licensing scheme, which the government plans to introduce after a property developer licence system.
A list of priority trades will be drawn up as part of work on a new licensing scheme the ACT government believes will help improve building quality in the capital.
Ms Vassarotti is also defending the territory government's proposed developer licensing scheme and warns the housing crisis cannot be solved at the expense of improved building quality.
"I know many of you in this room take great pride in the quality homes you build. I acknowledge that and thank you for your contribution to our community," Ms Vassarotti's speech notes for the Master Builders Association ACT conference say.
"It is not to you I direct my comments. Good operators have nothing to fear. But to those dodgy people in the industry, I say: watch out - we are coming for you."
Ms Vassarotti is also disappointed at "ingenuine attempts at distraction" over the developer licence scheme.
"The Property Council even claimed this move will stop all housing investment as we know it. This isn't even close to being a serious claim," she says.
Ms Vassarotti introduced a long-awaited bill to the Legislative Assembly in November 2023 to establish the scheme, which includes a public register and new government powers to issue rectification orders.
The licensing scheme will mean builders and property developers are considered liable for building defects for the first two years after a building is occupied unless they can prove otherwise.
Ms Vassarotti says personal liability for developers, which has been criticised by the industry, would only kick in when directors refuse to meet community obligations.
"Directors and business owners already have a responsibility and incentive to drive confidence in their business - and building quality could not be a more important aspect of driving confidence in this industry," she says.
Ms Vassarotti says the climate and housing crises need equal attention from the government and construction industry.
"I'm sure we can all acknowledge that just as the urgency of the climate crisis demands action, we cannot allow ourselves to overlook the rapid spread of the housing crisis," she says. "Similarly, we cannot permit the housing crisis to serve as a pretext for the emergence of yet another impending crisis in the quality of our homes."
Ms Vassarotti is calling on builders to work together with the government to ensure quality homes are built in the ACT.
"Together, we can change the city. Together, we can improve the standard of living in the ACT. Together, we can change the building industry for good," she says.
