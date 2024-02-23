Matildas' Olympic bid reaches epic final crescendo

The Matildas approach the last hurdle to qualify for the Paris Olympics this weekend, but to punch their ticket to the Games the team will have to get the job done without their injured star captain, Sam Kerr.
Uzbekistan stands in Australia's way in the third and final round of Olympic qualifying matches to be played in Tashkent on Saturday night (Australian time), followed by the second leg in Melbourne next Wednesday.
If the Matildas beat world No.47 Uzbekistan in the two-match series they'll be off to Paris in July, and after their success at the Women's World Cup last year, should be considered a top pick to medal in a 12-team competition - something Australia has never achieved in soccer at the Olympics.
Should Uzbekistan and Australia win a match each, the deciding factor will be the aggregate score (total goals), and if still tied, away goals will be given greater value than home goals. A Matildas loss will see their Olympic dream end.
Ranked 12th in the world, and having last beaten Uzbekistan 10-0 in 2007, the Matildas will be heavy favourites, but leave nothing in the tank in their quest to better their fourth-place finish at Tokyo.
Prior to this stage, the Matildas won all three games to top their group in the second round of qualifying, defeating Iran (2-0), the Philippines (8-0) and Chinese Taipei (3-0).
They've been able to find goals and keep a cleansheet en route to being the top seed in the last round of the Olympic qualifiers.
Skipper Sam Kerr tore her ACL last month at a training camp with her club side Chelsea, and will be out of action for an extended period.
That setback forced Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson to look for an impact striker to step in for Kerr up front, especially with fellow forward Cortnee Vine also later withdrawing from the squad for personal reasons.
Canberra United's veteran attacker Michelle Heyman was the surprise selection at 35 years of age, and is expected to take on the No.9 role against Uzbekistan in Kerr's absence, leaning on her experience with 61 caps and 20 goals for the national team.
United coach Njegosh Popovich believes Gustavsson will not waste an opportunity to put Heyman to work, and has no doubt she'll get on the scoresheet six years after her last appearance in the green and gold.
"I believe he wouldn't bring her in unless he was going to use her," Popovich said of Gustavsson's selection of Heyman.
"We're lacking in that number nine spot without Sam. Michelle, if she's given the opportunity, will definitely take it.
"She's in great form, she's got an eye for goal, she's a natural striker and with the service that she'll be getting in that Matildas squad, I can't see her not scoring if she gets minutes."
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold will hope to celebrate her 30th birthday on Sunday with victory in the match a day earlier.
The glovewoman is playing well at club level as captain of West Ham after sealing her spot as the top-choice in goal with a superb World Cup campaign, and will look to continue that form in these crucial matches.
Michelle Heyman is obviously going to attract a lot of attention with some pressure on the veteran to deliver goals after her much-publicised call-up to the squad.
As the A-League's leading goalscorer Heyman will be feeling very confident and is determined to make a triumphant return to the Matildas, even fitter and faster than she was in her last game for Australia.
Stepping in for Kerr with the skipper's armband will be defender Steph Catley.
A general at the back and playing at an elite level in England, she will not be letting her guard down against Uzbekistan with Olympic qualification so close.
Another familiar face that is returning to the Matildas for the first time in over a year is Chloe Logarzo, who will be a valuable attacking threat with Kerr out.
Similarly to Heyman, she's been in strong form playing for Western United in the A-League and will be very comfortable in the green and gold with 49 caps to her name.
The weather in Tashkent is set to be very chilly for the Matildas, with a top temperature of 3 degrees and a low of zero in cloudy and even possibly snowy conditions. That could take some adjustment with the team currently based in Dubai, enjoying perfect, sunny 24-degree weather.
The team won't travel to Tashkent until Friday afternoon ahead of the match the following day, leaving little time to acclimatise to the cooler temperatures.
The pitch quality at Milliy Stadium may also be impacted by the cold weather.
Australia's first clash against Uzbekistan will kick-off at 8pm (AEDT) on Saturday and Matildas fans will be able to watch the match live on free-to-air on Channel 10, and streaming online on 10 Play and Paramount Plus.
The second leg in Melbourne will also be shown live and free on Channel 10, and streaming on 10 Play and Paramount Plus on Wednesday night at 8pm.
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Round 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday, February 24, 8pm AEDT at Milliy Stadium, Tashkent
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, February 28, 8pm AEDT at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.