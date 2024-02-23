The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Matildas' Olympic bid reaches epic final crescendo

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 24 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Matildas approach the last hurdle to qualify for the Paris Olympics this weekend, but to punch their ticket to the Games the team will have to get the job done without their injured star captain, Sam Kerr.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.