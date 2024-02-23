Teens allegedly trash Canberra businesses on 'ram-raid crime spree'

A group of teenagers are accused of going on a multi-day "crime spree", which allegedly involved "ram-raiding" a string of Canberra businesses.
While police are yet to receive estimates from every affected business, repair costs for damages incurred are already said to be close to $30,000.
Jack Martin Warner was refused bail on Friday when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court.
The 18 year old is accused of being involved in the numerous burglaries, and is said to have been the driver of two allegedly stolen cars involved in the "ram-raids".
Warner is facing dozens of dishonesty, damage and driving charges, including multiple counts of burglary, driving a motor vehicle without consent, and one count of participating in a criminal group.
Police documents tendered to the court outline the allegations against Warner and his co-defendants.
They are accused of stealing a range of items, from Powerade drinks and cash registers to shishas, packets of chips, mobile phones and $240 worth of honey.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The group are said to have accessed up to a dozen businesses by using multiple allegedly stolen cars in December of last year to smash into front doors and windows.
It's also alleged some of them used a spade and a golf club to get into at least two shops.
Those business, including a cafe, a bottle shop, a tyre shop, a petrol station, and a Subway were located in Fyshwick, Wright and Chapman. They are said to have been broken into over multiple nights.
When officers searched Warner's home, they claim to have found several allegedly stolen items and clothing he is said to have been wearing on one of the nights.
Police documents state Warner was recognised in a video of alleged offending due to his "rat tail".
That same hairstyle was caught, police claim, on the CCTV of a BWS during an alleged burglary.
Magistrate James Lawton refused Warner's bail, citing a "strong circumstantial case". Mr Lawton said he couldn't be confident bail conditions would ameliorate the man's risk of offending in the community.
Warner will face court again next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.