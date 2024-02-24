The Canberra Times
Seeking asylum shouldn't be code for economic migration

By Letters to the Editor
February 25 2024 - 5:30am
Abul Rizvi ("Leaky logic used in battle of boats", February 21) rightly noted that the number of people seeking refugee status is well over 100,000. Most have arrived by plane, far outweighing the number of people who arrive on boats. And yet the focus has been on those poor, sad individuals who arrive on the barely habitable north west coast of West Australia and think that they can walk to Sydney from there.

