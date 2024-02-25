Basically an Aussie: Why Caroline Kennedy is cooking Bunnings snags

"In September 2022, on the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's Moonshot speech, President Biden relaunched the Cancer Moonshot: an ambitious effort to end cancer as we know it. We know that no one country can end the fight against cancer alone, and the United States has no better partner in this fight than Australia. We can't wait to highlight the work being done in both the United States and Australia to advance research, share best practices, and improve the lives of people with cancer, survivors, and their families."