From Barbie to metallic trim: expectations from the Oscars red carpet

While we're all very interested in who's winning little gold statues and whatnot, let's not pretend that we're not also being the biggest armchair critics of the red carpet fashion.
The Oscars, which airs Monday, Australia time, is the culmination of a long awards season, which has taken in the wackiness of the People's Choice Awards, to the more refined BAFTAs.
The Oscars is always a little classier than the likes of the Golden Globes and the SAGs, but also has the potential for out-of-the-box looks that will be remembered decades later - who can forget Bjork and the weird swan dress back in 2001?
Or Cher's enormous headpiece and midriff-baring black two-piece in 1986, when she reportedly wore simply to cause a stir after failing to score a nomination for Mask? (She'd take the golden man home only a year later for her turn in Moonstruck).
This season's red carpet chatter has been dominated by another actress who didn't score a nomination for best actress - our own Margot Robbie, of course.
From the earliest days of promoting the Barbie film, Robbie has been donning outfits that are, if not direct recreations of the plastic dolls wardrobe from the last 60-odd years, inspired by Barbie's own collection.
She's worn more pink than anyone should legally be allowed to, and has carried on the tradition into shows like the Globes - where she imitated "Superstar" Barbie from 1977 - and the SAGs - which simply took on the doll's aesthetic with a pink and black dress. It seems highly unlikely she'll let the styling trend go for the final event.
Someone who also jumped on the Barbie train was Billie Eilish in her performance of What Was I Made For?, nominated at the Oscars for best original song, at the Grammy Awards.
But unlike Margot's uber-girly frocks, Eilish's style tends more towards grandma-coded full skirts and tops. She's someone you can all but guarantee will be steering well clear of the norm on Oscars night, and choosing a highly divisive look.
Another actress who has rocked a trend this season is Lily Gladstone. At every event, she has been sporting either a dress or jewellery created by Native American designers, and always gives them a shout-out in her red carpet interviews.
As someone with a pretty high chance of taking home a statue, you could put money on the fact that she's going to lean heavily into that trend on Oscars night give an Indigenous designer or two some big-time exposure.
Killing every red carpet she's walked on in the last few years, and particularly in her press tour for Dune: Part Two, is Zendaya, who was recently announced as one of the presenters for this year's ceremony.
Working with highly regarded and semi-retired stylist Law Roach, she's bound to have something memorable and scene-stealing on the agenda.
As for the men, more and more are stepping beyond the standard tux look. Expect Colman Domingo to show some flair, and maybe some sparkle, and Ryan Gosling to rock a shade compatible with whatever Margot is wearing.
