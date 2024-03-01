The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

And the Oscar goes to ... Oppenheimer (probably)

JL
Amy Martin
By Jess Layt, and Amy Martin
March 1 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's Oscars season and all eyes are on the small screen to see what succeeded on the big screen. Here are our picks for the sure-fire winners - and controversial misses - when the Oscars kick off on March 11, Australian time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.