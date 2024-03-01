And the Oscar goes to ... Oppenheimer (probably)

That brings us to Stone and Gladstone. One already has an Academy Award for best actress, as well as two other nominations, and the other is the fresh face on the circuit. Stone has picked up the BAFTA, Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy and the Critics Choice award for playing the lead role of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, while Gladstone claimed the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama, and the all-important SAG - voted on by her fellow actors - for Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The pair are equally favoured to win on the night, but it would make for a better story if Gladstone gets the statue; she would be the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.