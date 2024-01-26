Powerhouse cast brings fresh energy to remake of a modern classic

The 1985 film gave us Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, life-changing roles for both. The new film's leads are already somebodies. Henson is the Oscar-nominated star of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Hidden Figures; Danielle Brooks played Tasty in Orange is the New Black; and Barrino has a significant stage and recording career since winning the third season of American Idol in 2004. Each is super and superlative here, and it is surprising that Brooks won the film's only Oscar nomination - not because her Sophia isn't a revelation, but that all of them are deserving.