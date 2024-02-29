The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Serial family violence abuser leaves rape victim 'completely broken'

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 29 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Since this happened to me, I feel completely broken," the victim of a serial family violence abuser said, expressing the life-altering effects of being brutally and senselessly raped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.