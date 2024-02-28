The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Wong and I are chalk and cheese. But here's where we've found common ground

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
February 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next week, on Wednesday, Penny Wong will become the longest serving female cabinet minister since Federation. That would have been a long journey, often hard and lonely to boot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.