Rapist targeted woman in 'sinister' sexual assault, court hears

A man supplied a woman with drugs and raped her twice while she was nearly unconscious, a court has heard.
"This sexual assault is sinister because of the level of inebriation of the victim," prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea said in the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Joshua Ryan Ware, a 37-year-old man with a long history of "serious drug use", had developed feelings for the victim who had relapsed into using methamphetamine.
The woman, whose life was "emotionally, financially and socially" affected following the separate assaults in January last year, had initially contacted Ware for drugs.
After a short jury trial last year, Ware was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
On Wednesday, Acting Justice Peter Berman sentenced the man to a four-year jail term, setting a non-parole period of three years.
The first time Ware raped the victim, she was "intoxicated" and could not "move or speak". The second time, the victim was aware of her surroundings but did what Ware asked of her out of fear.
"Her pre-existing vulnerabilities made her a target to this offender," the prosecutor said.
The author of a pre-sentence report said Ware's troubles with mental health, including drug-induced psychosis and childhood trauma, had not affected his capacity to "exercise judgment".
The author also said the offender lacked insight into the criminality of his actions.
"If he gives up drugs it's much more likely, indeed probable, he will be able to give up his criminal behaviour," Acting Justice Berman said.
Ware's sentence factored in the 111 days he had already spent behind bars. He will be eligible for parole in August 2026.
"It's alright, mum," Ware said to his mother, who was present in court to support him alongside four other family members, as he was escorted into the cells.
