Minister backs need for more support programs in ACT's prison

More programs to support prisoners detained in the ACT need to be made available in an effort to support people once they are released back into the community, the Corrections Minister has said.
Emma Davidson welcomed the findings of a new report which made a series of recommendations for ways to reduce the number of people in prison in the ACT, but stopped short of endorsing a $20 million "break the cycle" fund.
"The programs that we invest in need to be self-determined by First Nations people, with lived experience of the contributing factors to harmful behaviour as well as the justice system," Ms Davidson said.
"Those services - whether it's mental health, disability support, homelessness services, drug and alcohol support, family violence support - must be able to support continuity from what people access while incarcerated, back to what they can access at home in the community."
Ms Davidson said the services must also recognise incarcerated people are part of a broader community, which played a broader role in keeping people out of the criminal justice system.
The Justice Reform Initiative on Wednesday released a report which recommended the ACT establish a $20 million fund to support programs designed to prevent people from being sent to prison.
The national advocacy group praised the programs and strategies already working in the ACT but said they lacked the resources needed to keep people out of prison.
Ms Davidson, speaking at the report's launch at the Legislative Assembly, said she agreed jailing was failing and that incarceration was traumatic, adding that the government needed to invest in people rather than prisons.
"Picking up the pieces and re-building a stable life after spending time in prison takes time, effort and support from many people and services that need to work in an integrated way," she said.
"There are times when a person does need to be actively prevented from being in a position to cause harm to others. But too often, people are sentenced to prison terms, when what they need to get back on track is support. They need an alternative that keeps themselves and others safe."
Ms Davidson said compassion and understanding was needed to keep people out of the criminal justice system.
Justice Reform Initiative executive director Mindy Sotiri had earlier said the ACT had a chance to lead Australia by investing in genuine alternatives to prison.
READ MORE:
"We've seen what's possible in jurisdictions that take a smarter approach, such as in Scandinavian countries, and there's no reason why we can't do better in Australia to reduce the number of people going into prison and improve community safety," Dr Sotiri said in a statement.
The Alternatives to Incarceration in the Australian Capital Territory paper said a "breaking the cycle fund" should be set up by the territory government to support the community sector's work to divert people from the criminal justice system, with 30 per cent of the funding set aside for First Nations-led programs.
"The fund should have an initial funding commitment of at least $20 million per annum for new initiatives to provide community-led services focused on justice outcomes improvements," the paper said.
Ms Davidson was handed the corrections portfolio in a December cabinet reshuffle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.