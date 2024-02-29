'Monumental shift': Brumbies launch radical new program as participation surges

The ACT Brumbies have launched an Australian-first program as they look to build on a surge in participation.
Player numbers grew by 9 per cent across the board last year, with 7356 people now involved in rugby in the region.
The increase in female players was even more impressive, with participation rising by 18 per cent to 1471.
The overall growth in the ACT and Southern NSW comes despite slight declines in Queensland and NSW and highlights the health of community rugby in Canberra.
While the game continues to struggle at the professional level, club rugby is thriving and early evidence suggests player numbers will continue to rise in 2024.
Last year's increase saw participation return to pre-COVID levels and ACT Brumbies general manager of community rugby Craig Leseberg said the focus is now on achieving sustained growth in player numbers.
"It is a wonderful result in the face of so many challenges as a sport," Leseberg said.
"It's exciting that 27 per cent of [the female] growth was in the juniors with an extra 197 girls committing to the game across our region.
"We operate in an extremely competitive sporting landscape and it's critical we continue to innovate through more diverse and flexible participation offerings."
Leseberg and his team have spent the summer mapping out a plan to build on the solid platform.
The plan involves a junior rugby overhaul, with the under sevens competition now a Get Into Rugby program. Under the changes, Try Time and Walla Hubs sessions will be held at four grounds across the city, including a dedicated girls hub.
Get Into Rugby will commence on May 10 and be held on 14 Friday nights from 5pm-6pm. Brumbies players are set to make regular appearances at the sessions.
ACT officials worked with Rugby Australia to design the initiative and it is set to spread around the country. The changes come on the back of a pilot program last season, with feedback overwhelmingly positive.
Rather than thrust young kids straight into competitions, parents expressed a desire for their children to spend time learning basic skills before competitions commence in under eights.
"This is a monumental shift but we're confident this change will boost growth in the crucial entry level age groups between 5-8 years," Leseberg said.
"We've worked closely with Rugby Australia the ACTJRU, and our junior clubs to bring this fresh idea to life.
"It's all about creating accessible, safe and inclusive environments where kids are having fun, learning new skills, working together, building confidence and perhaps most importantly being active and healthy."
The Brumbies have also launched a new partnership with SixDegreeSport to provide digital coaching support and development for club coaches.
Officials are in the process of finalising junior competition draws for the upcoming winter.
Competition-wide byes will be held on April 27 and May 18 to ensure club rugby does not clash with two Brumbies Saturday afternoon matches.
All community rugby players and referees have access to Brumbies memberships and Leseberg encouraged players to descend on Canberra Stadium.
"We have a thriving rugby community in Canberra and regional NSW and we're encouraging all junior and senior players to get along to GIO Stadium this season, use their free memberships and take advantage of the family friendly afternoon game times to support their team."
