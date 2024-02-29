The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Monumental shift': Brumbies launch radical new program as participation surges

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies have launched an Australian-first program as they look to build on a surge in participation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.