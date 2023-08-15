The ACT Brumbies are set to play a Super Rugby match at Manuka Oval for the first time since 1996 in a bid to take advantage of the venue's buzzing atmosphere.
The Canberra Times can reveal the club has been locked in discussions with the ACT government regarding playing their first home game of the 2024 campaign at the inner-south ground.
Brumbies officials are expecting a bumper crowd for the Saturday afternoon fixture on March 9, where the side will welcome club legend Nic White and the Western Force to town.
The match is one of three Saturday afternoon home games the team will play next season. ACT will host the Wellington Hurricanes in round 10 for an ANZAC round clash on April 27 and the Canterbury Crusaders in round 13 on May 18. The Brumbies will also play the Waikato Chiefs at 2pm on Sunday, March 3 in Melbourne during Super Round.
ACT officials have long pushed for more afternoon kickoffs to cater for families and bitterly cold conditions at Canberra Stadium.
Crowds have declined at the venue throughout the past decade, with fans citing the lack of protection from the weather and the location of the venue as factors in their decision to stay home.
Despite pushing for more afternoon games, Super Rugby officials and broadcasters have been reluctant to schedule games outside the prime time TV slots.
The Brumbies had just one day-time kickoff at home in 2023, 8151 fans turning out to watch ACT defeat the Otago Highlanders 48-32.
ACT chief executive Phil Thomson is pleased with the increase to three games and said afternoon matches play a key role in his organisation's effort to grow crowds.
"We certainly pushed for as many afternoon games as we can," Thomson said. "It's pleasing to get three Saturday afternoon kickoffs next season."
After two games on the road, the Brumbies will return home for the Force clash. With discussions ongoing, the match is yet to be locked in for Manuka Oval, with Canberra Stadium the back up option.
ACT played the Durban Sharks at Manuka in 1996, Joe Roff scoring four tries in a 44-31 victory. The team also planned on playing a game at the venue in 2020 before the season was abandoned due to COVID.
The shift to Manuka comes as Brumbies officials attempt to mix things up in a bid to attract more crowds to games.
While Bruce is outside the city centre and does not offer many bars and restaurants, it's hoped the atmosphere around Manuka will encourage fans to enjoy a day out.
It's a strategy the GWS Giants have used to great effect in recent years, with Venues ACT boss Matthew Elkins declaring the ground's location a key asset earlier this year.
It's an experience proponents of a Civic stadium hope to replicate in the city, however Chief Minister Andrew Barr is pushing ahead with plans to rebuild or renovate Canberra Stadium.
Should the venue be knocked down, the Brumbies and Raiders could be forced to play all their home games at Manuka Oval until the new stadium opens.
While that is still a number of years away, next season's game could be used as a test run for the temporary move.
Saturday afternoon matches come with their advantages, however there are also a number of challenges the Brumbies must overcome to attract big crowds.
The Hurricanes and Crusaders matches will be played during the club rugby seasons, with officials considering bye weekends and curtain raisers to ensure community players are not forced to miss the region's professional team in action.
The Brumbies have worked hard to rebuild a connection with the grassroots and coach Stephen Larkham spent the past year ensuring his players established relationships with the broader community.
While crowds remain low, they steadily rose throughout the year and there is optimism they will continue to grow in 2024.
The planning for the upcoming Super Rugby season comes as the Wallabies continue their preparations for the World Cup.
The squad recently returned from a training camp in Darwin and a visit to East Arnhem Land and lock Nick Frost said the experience will inspire the team in France.
"It's the cultural home of Australia," Frost said. "It's a significant place for the Aboriginal people. To go there and experience that, [we were] privileged they shared that with us.
"When we travelled into that town there were people driving three hours to come and see us for a signing session. We don't really experience that as much on the east coast in the big cities. Experiencing things like that, it's great to understand the nation's behind us in the upcoming World Cup."
ROUND 1
Friday, February 24: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne, 7.35pm
ROUND 2
Sunday, March 3: Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs at Melbourne 2pm
ROUND 3
Saturday, March 9: Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 4
Saturday, March 16: Otago Highlanders v Brumbies at Dunedin, 2.35pm
ROUND 5
Friday, March 22: Brumbies v Moana Pasifika at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 6
Saturday, March 30: Queensland Reds v Brumbies at Brisbane, 7.35pm
ROUND 7
Saturday, April 6: Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 8
Bye
ROUND 9
Saturday, April 20: Auckland Blues v Brumbies at Auckland, 5.05pm
ROUND 10
Saturday, April 27: Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 11
Saturday, May 4: Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 12
Saturday, May 11: NSW Waratahs v Brumbies at Moore Park, 7.35pm
ROUND 13
Saturday, May 18: Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm
ROUND 14
Friday, May 24: Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
ROUND 15
Saturday, June 1: Western Force v Brumbies at Perth, 7.35pm
