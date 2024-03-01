Why wait for a review to act on the nationwide shortage of GPs?

From the perspective of someone who craves a healthy community, and who values GPs as the only people trained to help us make decisions about the interaction of our bodies, our personal lives, and that community, I am distressed to find they are choosing to work fewer days because of exhaustion, that none of the medical students I meet are choosing to be GPs because the work is too hard and not remunerated adequately, and also because, when I get to one, a specialist is charging inordinately large sums of money for increasingly specialised, technological and dehumanised services.