Why wait for a review to act on the nationwide shortage of GPs?

By Letters to the Editor
March 2 2024 - 5:30am
The government should be taking immediate action to address the serious shortage of general practitioners across the nation. Picture by Anna Warr
When I read "MPs silent on GP relief" (February 25) I decided to research the issue because adequate access to our GPs is one of the main anxieties I share with other families whenever we meet. It seems that we are waiting for a federal government review, to be finalised mid-year, of "how to distribute doctors more equitably around the country".

