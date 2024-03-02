Deadline looms for installation of Canberra's new bus ticket system

The ACT faces being unable to effectively collect public transport fares unless its long-awaited new ticketing system is installed before a 3G network shuts down.
Transport Canberra's MyWay ticketing system relies on the Optus 3G mobile phone network, which the telecommunications company plans to switch off in September.
But the ACT government this week did not guarantee its next generation ticketing system - dubbed MyWay+ - would be installed before the network shutoff.
"Transport Canberra is aware of the changes to the 3G network and this has been incorporated into the project planning for MyWay+," an ACT government spokesman said. "MyWay+ is on track for delivery in the second half of the year."
Passengers on Canberra's public bus system have not been able to pay for a ticket with cash since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transport Canberra Operations collected $21.2 million in fares in the 2022-23 financial year, annual financial statements show.
If the MyWay+ system is not installed before the 3G shutdown, Transport Canberra could be faced with a situation similar to when the previous ticket system was phased out.
Significant numbers of faulty magnetic-strip ticket readers due to be replaced with MyWay card readers forced the government to frequently forego passengers' fares in the run up to the MyWay system launch in April 2011.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government had commissioned multiple initiatives to "negate or minimise" the impact of 3G network shutdowns.
"Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS) has been working closely with its technology and telecommunication partners to retire, replace or upgrade to alternative networks, to continue bus and light rail services, traffic signals monitoring and control, sports grounds lighting and irrigation, and closed circuit television," Mr Barr said last month in response to a question on notice in the Legislative Assembly.
The government last month revealed most of the hardware for the new ticketing system had been ordered and was in storage in the ACT, ready for a roll out in the second half of 2024.
The rollout will include more than 1000 new validators across the bus fleet and light rail platforms, while about 25 new ticket vending machines will be installed.
A government spokesman said at the time NEC Australia was currently finalising the design of the system, which is being customised for Canberra.
"Transport Canberra expects to be introducing three demonstration buses to its fleet by April 2024. As well as allowing testing of the system, the buses will be fully wrapped in MyWay+ branding and will give the community the chance to see the new system before it is fully introduced," the spokesman said.
"At this stage the project is still on track for delivery in the second half of the year."
The long-awaited system will allow public transport passengers to pay for fares with their bank cards and smartphones.
The ACT government in February 2023 announced it had finally signed a contract with NEC Australia to overhaul its public transport ticketing system.
ACT transport officials have been looking for a replacement ticketing system since 2017, when they had hoped to roll out the new system in time for the start of light rail services. The project had been floated during the 2016 election campaign.
Australian telecommunications companies plan to turn off their 3G networks throughout 2024, with Vodafone abandoning its network on December 15, 2023.
The Telstra 3G network will be shut down in June, with Optus the last network to be closed.
The ACT's Emergency Services Agency is also working to replace 3G-reliant technology in its 24/7 communication centre and emergency response vehicles.
The Health Directorate is working to ensure its network coverage is compatible with 4G and 5G services.
"As part of this program, the North Canberra Hospital will have a 4/5G [distributed antenna system] implemented for the first time, to provide consistent coverage across the Canberra Health Service," Mr Barr said on January 22.
